South Florida’s Sunday started sunny. Here’s when the storms are supposed to come

A Sunday morning made for get up and go in South Florida is forecast to turn into a Sunday afternoon made for stay in and (channel) surf. And if you go to the beach while the sun’s shining, be more careful than usual about swimming.

The National Weather Service predicts severe thunderstorms coming from the north to hit Palm Beach County, Broward County and possibly Miami-Dade County Sunday afternoon or early evening. The NWS puts rain chances for Sunday afternoon at 60% for Miami Beach and 80% for Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale and inland Miami-Dade.

“Strong winds and small hail are the primary concerns, but also ponding of roadways in the heaviest activity may be possible in the metro areas,” NWS said. “There could be some localized flooding across the urban areas of South Florida today, associated with the strongest showers or thunderstorms.”

There’s also a high rip current risk alert in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday for the beaches in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. The

▪ Swim near lifeguards.

▪ If you get caught in the current, don’t fight it. Relax and float or “swim along the shoreline.”

▪ If you can’t get out of the current, “face the shore, and call or wave for help.”

Apr 11: Scattered severe storms are possible as a cluster of thunderstorms moves through the area today, especially this afternoon and evening hours between 1 PM to 9 PM EDT. Be #WeatherReady by making sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings! #Flwx pic.twitter.com/w1nN9bPHlH — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) April 11, 2021