A South Florida cold front before Easter. But watch out for April Fools’ Day weather

Want a cooler Easter so you aren’t sweating on the egg hunt with the kids?

Consider it happening. But you may not want to hide your eggs perched precariously on a ledge lest they blow over.

The National Weather Service in Miami is forecasting a windy Easter Sunday, with gusts up to 26 mph, under partly sunny skies and a high of 72 degrees.

The bigger change happens on Thursday when a late-season cold front sweeps over South Florida with a 60% percent chance of rain and thunderstorms.

No foolin’.

March 31st...Mostly dry today, however, we cannot rule out a shower or perhaps even a rumble of thunder or two in places. Otherwise, very warm conditions continue. #flwx pic.twitter.com/bPlqYcUdXc — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) March 31, 2021

The cold front should bring temperatures to the lower 60s, about 64 degrees on Thursday and Friday, according to the weather service.

An increased risk to boaters and bathers is also in the forecast. On Wednesday, the weather service issued a dangerous rip current statement for coastal Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach beaches through Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

“Marine conditions will deteriorate behind the front as northerly winds strengthen and seas build across the Atlantic and Gulf waters,” the service said.

The cold front won’t be too pronounced, though, and temperatures begin to climb by Friday and range about 10 degrees between mid-60s mornings and mid-70s afternoons through Tuesday. By Wednesday, you’re looking at the 80s again.