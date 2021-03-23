That morning chill? A big tease. South Florida’s headed for a summer-like heat wave

These comfy mornings South Florida has enjoyed lately — or chilly, depending on your perspective — can be considered a treat before the heat turns up again.

For instance, it was 61 degrees in Kendall Tuesday morning.

The heat is coming

Come Thursday, South Florida could reach 92 degrees. And 94 on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

Mar 23 - Look for warming temps this week with inland areas potentially reaching 90 degrees by late week. A bit cooler along the coasts with the sea breeze. #flwx pic.twitter.com/4Ya6Knlx9y — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) March 23, 2021

The summer-like 90s will be concentrated mostly on inland areas, the service says. Sea breezes will keep temperatures closer to the mid-80s elsewhere along the Atlantic coast.

“Warm and muggies,” as NBC6 Meteorologist Adam Berg said Tuesday.

If you like low humidity and comfortable temps, get out and enjoy it today! More of the warm and muggies later this week. @nbc6https://t.co/PKdbgxwLAa pic.twitter.com/XZHx6jLA8v — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) March 23, 2021

The warming trend begins Wednesday with a high range between 82 and 88 degrees.

Evening and morning lows dip into the 70s through Monday and there isn’t a hint of rain in the forecast.

Marine conditions

A couple things you need to know if you plan to take advantage of the warmth with a beach trip or boat outing: A hazardous weather outlook on Tuesday warns that “a northeasterly swell will continue to create elevated seas as well as hazardous marine conditions in the northern Atlantic waters.”

The rocky seas should diminish by Tuesday night. But a high risk of rip currents across the Atlantic coast beaches — especially along Palm Beach County — is expected to continue through the week.