Dense fog poses a driving hazard during South Florida morning rush hour

If you’re feeling foggy this morning, it’s not just you.

Patchy, dense fog is stretching across portions of South Florida early Thursday — and forecasters are asking drivers to slow down and be careful on the road during rush hour.

The fog is particularly thick in western and metro Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, with visibility in some areas likely reduced to a mile, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters say the most dense fog is in West Kendall, Homestead and the Redland. But with “spotty” fog spread out across South Florida, you may see some pockets of thick fog during your commute through Miami-Dade and Broward.

WSVN meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez expects the patchy, dense fog to stay at least through 8 a.m. in most of Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

The weather service is reminding drivers that “dense fog makes it difficult to see what’s ahead” and is asking drivers to turn on their low-beam headlights and leave extra distance. . Drivers should also take it slower, which means you should plan for potential delays.

