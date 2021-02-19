Now, this is extreme weather. Florida flirts with record heat before the cold arrives

Years ago, TV commercials for a cream promised relief from sunburn pain.

“While it cools the burn, it brings soothing, cooling relief to sun-parched skin.”

South Florida’s version of winter is also today’s version of that retro ad. First, the heat.

“It feels more like a June pattern more than February,” said meteorologist Barry Baxter from the National Weather Service in Miami.

Baxter said Miami is expecting a high of 87 degrees Friday afternoon. “The record today is at 87 in 2012 so we are forecasting a near record high.”

South Florida is already at 13 straight days of temperatures in the 80s, Baxter added, so Friday’s steamy start makes it an even two weeks — 14 days.

Then there is the heat index to concern yourself with, he said.

“The dew point ahead of the front will make it feel like the lower to mid-90s on the skin,” Baxter said.

WSVN meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez also says Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Key West could all approach or maybe even break record high temperatures.

“Even though we won’t be as close in Fort Lauderdale and Key West, it will definitely feel steamy!” she posted on Twitter.

Fort Lauderdale could reach 86 degrees, and its record high is 89 set way back in 1926 — also the year of the “Great Miami Hurricane.” In September 1926, Miami was devastated by a powerful hurricane whose storm surge spilled the Atlantic ocean all the way across Miami Beach into the Greater Miami area, the National Weather Service said.

Key West could hit 82 degrees Friday. The Southernmost City’s record is 85 degrees set in 2020.

NEARING RECORDS: We could be tying (or possibly breaking) the record high for today later this afternoon in Miami! Even though we won't be as close in Fort Lauderdale & Key West, it will definitely feel steamy!

Here’s where the sunburn commercial comes in. Relief, in the form of cold air, returns Friday night and early Saturday morning in South Florida.

“We are forecasting lower to mid-60s,” the weather service’s Baxter said. Areas like the Redland or far western Miami-Dade and parts of Broward should feel the lower part of the 60s.

Highs Saturday and Sunday will only reach between 72 and 74 degrees and the relative cool remains into the workweek with temperatures of about 76 degrees. Next Thursday would be the warmest day at 78 if the current forecast holds.

Friday afternoon could see some thunderstorms — a 40% chance — ahead of the cold front. These storms could produce gusty winds and lightning, the weather service said.

After that storm threat, South Florida promises sunny skies with little chance of rain over the weekend and just 20% to 30% Monday.

Compare that to the rest of the nation, like Texas where millions are struggling through a devastating winter storm that led to massive power outages and sent its citizens scrambling for basic needs including water.

Texas faces a brutal 17 degrees Friday. Kansas City and Memphis will be even lower, at 9 and 16 degrees, respectively. Bismarck is looking at 8 below, CBS4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said.

Even Florida’s Panhandle isn’t going to benefit from South Florida’s baking. Tallahassee is looking at 49 degrees Friday. Gainesville has a forecast low of 39 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

Orlando is looking at 48 degrees Friday night and a 70% chance of rain.

Bradenton and the Tampa Bay area will also dip to 49 degrees Friday night and then hover in the 50s for lows through the workweek, with highs in the 70s, the weather service said.

Said Gonzalez: “Wish I could send some warmth to these states.”