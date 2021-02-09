‘The best part of cold season has passed us by.’ Miami’s heat index to soar to the 90s

No rain in the forecast until later this week. No winter weather. So why is there a hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service in Miami?

Technically, because fog, possibly dense, is expected Tuesday night and it could make visibility poor in South Florida and the Keys before it lifts Wednesday morning.

A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect for the SE Gulf and Dry Tortugas with visibility reports of near 1/2 statute miles.



Inexperienced boaters should avoid operating in these conditions, however if you must continue proceed with caution.#flwx #FLKeys #KeyWest — NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) February 9, 2021

But read a bit further and we learn that Mother Nature has our seasons a bit out of sync.

It’s winter in Miami — but it feels more like summer.

“Warm temperatures could allow heat index values to rise into the 90s as the week progresses,” the weather service said. “Shower and thunderstorm chances return to the forecast later this week into the weekend as the next front approaches.”

The weather service compared our heat with other regions’ bitter cold — like in Bismarck.

“I don’t know about Mother Nature but she seems to be a little confused that it’s February & not June. While we are toasting up down here, some places will see ‘feels like’ temps as cold as -50F.”

Feb 9:"Feels like" temps today are going to soar into the upper 80s to lower 90s. I don't know about Mother Nature but she seems to be a little confused that it's February & not June. While we are toasting up down here, some places will see "feels like" temps as cold as -50F. pic.twitter.com/hMvRWGmr2J — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) February 9, 2021

Thursday’s 20% rain chance is the first wetness we might see, but that’s minimal. Saturday night’s 40% is the best chance. The “front” could bring a low of 69 degrees Sunday night and Presidents’ Day the following Monday brings a high of 77 degrees.

NBC6 meteorologist Ryan Phillips predicts air conditioner tuneups are likely as more hot days than cool are expected in South Florida’s so-called winter.

“After a delightfully cool January & a nice run of cooler temps last week, above-average temps (highs & lows) have made a return. .. and are here to stay,” Phillips said on Twitter. “The best we can hope for are ‘drier’ air masses that make it feel a little better ... and we’ll brush off the humidity for as long as we can. But I would venture to say the best part of the ‘cold season’ has passed us by.”