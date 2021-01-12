Expect something we haven’t seen in South Florida in 2021 — rain, ahead of cold front

South Florida hasn’t seen any real rain so far in 2021, but that could change by Wednesday.

Miami-Dade, Broward and the Florida Keys have the best chance for rain on Wednesday, with the National Weather Service in Miami forecasting a 50% chance (40% in the Keys) ahead of the next cold front.

Jan 12 - Get ready for something we haven't seen in a while: rain! Shower chances increase by mid week with seasonally cool temps. #flwx pic.twitter.com/VkZlC5gy9H — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) January 12, 2021

After highs in the upper-70s Tuesday, temperatures will be “seasonally cool” by mid-week, the weather service said. Expect lows of 62 degrees Thursday morning, and chillier Friday at 58, according to CBS4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez.

Wednesday will be the warmest day, with a high of 80 and low of 68 degrees, she said.

Friday will see temperatures notch up a bit, with the weekend looking nice with highs of 72 and lows of 66. Spotty showers are possible — a 30% chance, the weather service said — on Saturday and Sunday.

The cold front could bring rougher seas, though, the weather service said in a hazardous weather outlook. There’s a moderate risk for rip currents at Palm Beach County beaches into the week.