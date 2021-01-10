Miami will warm up. But not for long, forecasters say. A cold front is coming

On Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, beachgoers (who did not want to give their names) soak in the sun during a brief walk on Hallandale Beach after temperatures dipped in the 40s overnight and into Sunday morning. cjuste@miamiherald.com

The workweek will start off warm and end with a mild cold front, national forecasters say, noting that by Wednesday temperatures across South Florida will begin to dip.

According to the National Weather Service, high temperatures will hit the high 70s and the lows will reach the mid 60s on Monday and Tuesday.

On Wednesday, temperatures are expected to dip into the the upper 50s as chances of rain increase to 20 percent.

The weather will remain chilly until at least Saturday when temperatures are expected to rise back into the lower 70s.