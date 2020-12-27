You can leave your coat behind on New Year’s Eve. Miami’s warming up again

After a week of low and even some record-breaking temperatures, South Florida is heading into a slow warming trend on Monday, with minimal chances of rain, leading to a breezy New Year’s Eve in the mid-70s.

Temperatures will level off into average conditions overnight Sunday to Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Miami, with low temperatures reaching the low 60s. Monday is forecast to be sunnier, with a high of 75 degrees.

The rest of the week should continue to warm up, including holiday temperatures in the low-80s during the day on Thursday. Wind gusts could reach 30 miles per hour during the day Thursday, but low evening temperatures should hover just around 73 degrees.

Although conditions will be mostly sunny, chances of rain will increase on New Year’s Day. On Saturday, there will be a 30% chance of rain, with temperatures reaching 79 degrees.

The weather service forecast for the Miami area shows “temperatures should remain mild, although possibly cooling a bit by early next week,” as a cold front approaches the region on Friday evening.

For the surfers among us, the service also warns marine conditions along the Atlantic coast will deteriorate throughout the week, with an elevated risk of rip currents, as winds increase into the week.