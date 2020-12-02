Florida got through cold, frost and talk of snow. Now what extreme weather is coming?

December was ushered in with a widespread freeze in northern Florida.

“I had to turn the car heater on for at least 20 minutes in order for the frost to go away on my windshield,” said Jo Ann Wonsik, a Cedar Key resident who shivered in the mid-40s not far from Gainesville — where it was even chillier in the upper 30s in some parts.

Florida’s colder than Maine

Miami-Dade woke to 51 degrees and clear skies Wednesday.

Aaron Shapiro visits South Pointe Park in Miami Beach after temperatures dipped into the mid 50s and low 60s across South Florida on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee disputed reports of snow Tuesday night on Twitter, but noted that at noon on Tuesday its 47 degrees was colder than Caribou, Maine’s 61 degrees.

Update: As of Noon EST, we're still colder here in Tallahassee, FL than Maine. 47°F here vs 61°F in Caribou. #FLwx #MEwx https://t.co/3LnuHMxs8E — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) December 1, 2020

Some western areas of South Florida even saw some frost early Wednesday morning, according to the weather service in Miami.

“Was it chilly or what this morning?” the weather service posted on Twitter, continuing a trend toward sense of humor as Florida’s weather behaves in the extremes lately. “Eh, I may be a little sensitive to the cold but temps ranging from the low-30s to the mid-50s really say something.”

Dec 2: ️ BRRRRRRR!!! In regards to Florida standards, was it chilly or what this morning? Eh, I may be a little sensitive to the cold but temps ranging from the low-30s to the mid-50s really say something. It was so frigid that frost was seen in western areas of South FL! #flwx pic.twitter.com/glA3RQwrNs — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) December 2, 2020

December is two days old but may already have weather stories to tell in Florida.

“November 2020 will be remembered for its very abnormal warmth, a historic hurricane season ending, and a strong end-of-month cold front that produced an EF-1 tornado in Madison County, FL, followed by a widespread freeze to begin Dec. What’ll define the final month of 2020?” the weather service in Tallahassee wondered on Twitter.

November 2020 will be remembered for it’s very abnormal warmth, a historic hurricane season ending, and a strong end-of-month cold front that produced an EF-1 tornado in Madison County, FL, followed by a widespread freeze to begin Dec. What’ll define the final month of 2020? pic.twitter.com/KTgZrLqMzl — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) December 2, 2020

Here’s what we know now

Temperatures are beginning their predicted warming trend. Miami is 70 degrees at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday — six degrees warmer than the same time a day earlier despite the colder start to Wednesday morning.

According to a hazardous weather outlook posted by the National Weather Service in Miami there is an elevated risk for rip currents and a slight chance of thunderstorms that could usher in another cold front on the weekend sometime Sunday. Rain chances are 30% Saturday but mostly clear skies will blanket South Florida.

Bradenton will see more of a rain chance Saturday — 60% and Orlando is looking at 40%

Temperatures will reach the low 60s Sunday night and upper 50s in South Florida Monday. Highs will be in the upper 70s Thursday through Saturday.

The Florida Keys will be a bit warmer, going from the current 69 degrees near 1 p.m. to about 80 on Friday and a low of 66 degrees Monday night.

Bradenton and the Tampa Bay area will see temperatures range from 77 as a high on Friday to a low of 52 degrees Monday as the next cold front drifts through the state. Orlando could dip into the upper 40s by Saturday night and Gainesville shivers at 39 degrees as a Monday low.

Igor Lozo visits South Pointe Park Pier in Miami Beach after temperatures dipped into the mid 50s and low 60s across South Florida on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

Florida regains heat on Maine

To Wonsik, the woman in Cedar Key, who had to warm up the car to get rid of frost Wednesday morning, Mother Nature will defrost your car for the next few days as temperatures warm to the low 70s. But next Monday, look for a mid-40s night and a high only around 61 degrees Tuesday morning.

Tallahassee? You’re going under 40 degrees Monday night after enjoying some low 70s days heading into the weekend. But at least Caribou, Maine loses bragging rights as it settles into a cold week of temperatures in the 20s and 30s, according to the weather service.