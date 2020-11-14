When will South Florida dry out? Things must be looking up based on this adorable tweet

You know things are looking up weather-wise when the folks at the National Weather Service in Miami get cute on their social media updates.

Saturday morning’s tweet included “the pets of NWS Miami” with a dog a day photo to share the good news that the deluges we’ve endured in South Florida for weeks are to end this week.

“We’re mutts about the forecast next week as a cold front looks to push through the area and bring DRIER & LESS HUMID weather to us,” the service posted on Twitter. “Stay paws-itive: change is on the way!”

Nov 14: Howl you doin' South FL?! We're mutts about the forecast next week as a cold front looks to push through the area and bring DRIER & LESS HUMID weather to us. Stay paws-itive: change is on the way! Be-leash me, I know these are some corny puns, so please fur-give me.#flwx pic.twitter.com/M0znDhJFbg — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) November 14, 2020

OK, insufferably cute but we will take cute over swimming more laps in our parking lots, thankyouverymuch.

That said, we should note the National Weather Service also has not removed its coastal flood alert for South Florida Saturday through Sunday evening due to high tides.

And Saturday morning still saw some passing cloudbursts despite the 20% rain chance forecast.

The rest of the weekend hovers around that 20% rain chance as temperatures dip from the low 70s to the low 80s as the front approaches Tuesday.

That’s worth some happy barks and meows.