Parts of Miami-Dade, Broward under flash flood warning. Seek high ground, forecasters say 

Extreme weather isn’t quite done with South Florida, as parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties have been put under a flash flood warning Thursday.

Just after 2:45 p.m., the flash-flood area stretched from North Miami to Hollywood and extended westward of the counties up to Opa-locka. The National Weather Service said the flash flood warning will stand until 8:45 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Hollywood FL, North Miami FL, North Miami Beach FL until 8:45 PM EST pic.twitter.com/DWIYEi2zmJ — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) November 12, 2020

Forecasters say 423,382 people could be affected and experience flash floods. NWS is advising residents to avoid walking or driving through flood waters and to move immediately to higher ground.

It is projected that about 35 mph winds, lightening and waterspouts are possible in Biscayne Bay and coastal waters from Deerfield Beach to Ocean Reef extending 20 nautical miles.

