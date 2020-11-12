Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Weather News

Parts of Miami-Dade, Broward under flash flood warning. Seek high ground, forecasters say 

Extreme weather isn’t quite done with South Florida, as parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties have been put under a flash flood warning Thursday.

Just after 2:45 p.m., the flash-flood area stretched from North Miami to Hollywood and extended westward of the counties up to Opa-locka. The National Weather Service said the flash flood warning will stand until 8:45 p.m.

Forecasters say 423,382 people could be affected and experience flash floods. NWS is advising residents to avoid walking or driving through flood waters and to move immediately to higher ground.

It is projected that about 35 mph winds, lightening and waterspouts are possible in Biscayne Bay and coastal waters from Deerfield Beach to Ocean Reef extending 20 nautical miles.

Sign up for the Hurricane Digest

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, advisories and other news during hurricane season.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Devoun Cetoute
Devoun Cetoute
Miami Herald Real Time Reporter Devoun Cetoute covers breaking news, Florida theme parks and general assignment. He attends the University of Florida and grew up in Miami. Theme parks are on his mind in and out of the office.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service