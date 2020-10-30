A ‘cold front’ on Election Day in Florida? And on Halloween, the forecast is ‘unsettled’

If you could vote for near perfect weather to stand in line on Election Day on Tuesday in South Florida, you would likely cast a ballot in favor of what forecasters are predicting.

According to CBS4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez, a cold front is forecast to move in as the workweek begins, and it means lower humidity — always a treat in South Florida. The front will “bring down our temperatures just in time for Election Day,” she said.

The Election Day cold front will actually be the second such front.

Cold fronts and Election Day forecast

Friday brings the first “cold front” but it will be mild and just bring our temperatures closer to normal for the Halloween period — mid-80s to lows in the upper-70s.

Sign up for the Hurricane Digest Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, advisories and other news during hurricane season. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Feels like the upper 90s and 100s across #SouthFlorida but a cold front is forecast to move in early next week to lower humidity, bring down our temperatures just in time for #ElectionDay Watch @CBSMiami at NOON for details pic.twitter.com/bgHm2j373z — Lissette Gonzalez (@LissetteCBS4) October 29, 2020

The National Weather Service in Miami predicts a high of about 77 degrees as polls open on Election Day. The thousands of you who opted to bypass the two-week early voting window for the excitement of voting at your assigned precinct on Election Day may not even have to worry about carrying an umbrella along with your COVID-thwarting masks and hand sanitizer.

That’s because the chance of rain on Tuesday is near zero, with mostly sunny skies and a low of 69 degrees, says NBC6 meteorologist Adam Berg.

2 cold fronts in the next 7 days. A little unsettled for #Halloween, unfortunately. The second front brings some really nice weather, but quite windy. Stay with @nbc6https://t.co/PKdbgxwLAa pic.twitter.com/XfxRZr40qk — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) October 30, 2020

This doesn’t mean your umbrellas won’t get a bit of a workout before the big day.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Friday forecast

There is a chance of thunderstorms Friday — 60% — the weather service warned in a hazardous weather outlook. The threat is mainly for Miami-Dade and Broward but Palm Beach County could also see some activity.

Oct 30: Slow moving shower and thunderstorm activity will result in a localized flooding risk today. Stay weather aware and avoid flooded areas! #sflwx pic.twitter.com/iBT21dZgJJ — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) October 30, 2020

Less chance in the Florida Keys, where forecasters say isolated thunderstorms are possible Friday at a 30% chance. But there is a marine warning in Monroe owing to rough seas.

South Florida could also see a slight chance of waterspouts.

In addition, as the first “cold front stalls across the southern portion of the area,” flooding in Miami-Dade and Broward is possible with some of Friday’s afternoon storms, the weather service said.

The “stronger cold front” come Election Day that won’t likely soak South Florida could still “bring hazardous marine conditions” to the Atlantic, along with rip currents at the beaches.

Halloween forecast

We are in for a TREAT this #Halloween on Saturday as it will be a SPOOKY night sky courtesy of a #FullMoon taking place. It is the 2nd full moon of October as also known as the #BlueMoon or #HuntersMoon it is rare that we are able to enjoy a Full moon on Halloween. @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/vhjiR4WWXd — Lissette Gonzalez (@LissetteCBS4) October 29, 2020

In a normal world — in other words, one without a COVID-19 pandemic — Saturday night would be ideal for trick-or-treating, with a full moon or, as the second full moon of October, the Blue Moon, CBS4’s Gonzalez said. Rain chances are at 20%, according to the National Weather Service.

A treat. Or a trick?

NBC6’s Berg is a bit more cautious. He warns that Halloween weather could still be “unsettled,” with a 40% chance of rain.