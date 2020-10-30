Weather News
A ‘cold front’ on Election Day in Florida? And on Halloween, the forecast is ‘unsettled’
If you could vote for near perfect weather to stand in line on Election Day on Tuesday in South Florida, you would likely cast a ballot in favor of what forecasters are predicting.
According to CBS4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez, a cold front is forecast to move in as the workweek begins, and it means lower humidity — always a treat in South Florida. The front will “bring down our temperatures just in time for Election Day,” she said.
The Election Day cold front will actually be the second such front.
Cold fronts and Election Day forecast
Friday brings the first “cold front” but it will be mild and just bring our temperatures closer to normal for the Halloween period — mid-80s to lows in the upper-70s.
The National Weather Service in Miami predicts a high of about 77 degrees as polls open on Election Day. The thousands of you who opted to bypass the two-week early voting window for the excitement of voting at your assigned precinct on Election Day may not even have to worry about carrying an umbrella along with your COVID-thwarting masks and hand sanitizer.
That’s because the chance of rain on Tuesday is near zero, with mostly sunny skies and a low of 69 degrees, says NBC6 meteorologist Adam Berg.
This doesn’t mean your umbrellas won’t get a bit of a workout before the big day.
Friday forecast
There is a chance of thunderstorms Friday — 60% — the weather service warned in a hazardous weather outlook. The threat is mainly for Miami-Dade and Broward but Palm Beach County could also see some activity.
Less chance in the Florida Keys, where forecasters say isolated thunderstorms are possible Friday at a 30% chance. But there is a marine warning in Monroe owing to rough seas.
South Florida could also see a slight chance of waterspouts.
In addition, as the first “cold front stalls across the southern portion of the area,” flooding in Miami-Dade and Broward is possible with some of Friday’s afternoon storms, the weather service said.
The “stronger cold front” come Election Day that won’t likely soak South Florida could still “bring hazardous marine conditions” to the Atlantic, along with rip currents at the beaches.
Halloween forecast
In a normal world — in other words, one without a COVID-19 pandemic — Saturday night would be ideal for trick-or-treating, with a full moon or, as the second full moon of October, the Blue Moon, CBS4’s Gonzalez said. Rain chances are at 20%, according to the National Weather Service.
A treat. Or a trick?
NBC6’s Berg is a bit more cautious. He warns that Halloween weather could still be “unsettled,” with a 40% chance of rain.
