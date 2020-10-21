Weather alert: South Florida under a flood watch, and storms are expected all day

Most of South Florida is under a flood watch Wednesday as the region braces for another stormy day, full of heavy rain, gusty winds and scattered thunderstorms.

The watch is in effect for most of Miami-Dade and Broward counties and also parts of Palm Beach County until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Forecasters are predicting two to four inches of rain, with some isolated areas possibly seeing more than six inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

The Middle Keys is under a flood advisory until 9:30 a.m.

“Heavy rainfall may produce flooding and/or flash flooding in urban locations as well as small creeks, streams, and canals. This is especially true for areas that recently received heavy rainfall, and for areas near the coast due to the combination of heavy rain and astronomically high tides,” according to the National Weather Service flood watch advisory.

Areas under the flood watch include West Kendall, Miami Beach, Homestead, downtown Miami, Doral, Hialeah, Aventura, Miami Gardens, Miramar, Davie, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Boca Raton, Pompano Beach, Plantation, Pembroke Pines and West Palm Beach.

In the Keys, areas expected to experience flooding include Marathon, Grassy Key, Duck Key and Key Colony Beach. U.S. 1 between mile markers 54 and 62 may also see some flooding.

“Be careful this morning while commuting, and make sure to never drive through flooded roadways!” the National Weather Service wrote on Twitter.

10/21/2020 - 5:30am

Numerous showers and thunderstorms are moving onshore towards the Atlantic metros, capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall. Be careful this morning while commuting, and make sure to never drive through flooded roadways! #FLwx pic.twitter.com/QgTf0VkRyA — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) October 21, 2020

A street flood advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. for parts of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, according to WSVN Meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez.

STREET FLOOD ADVISORY EXTENDED for parts of Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade until 11 am. More rain pushing onshore. Reports of flooding. Please drive with extra caution. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/TFlQvfOsXL — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 21, 2020

Rain chances in Miami-Dade, Broward and the Keys?

If you’re planning on early voting Wednesday, make sure you take an umbrella.

Miami-Dade County’s rain chances are 90% with gusts as high a 21 mph for most of the day, according to the National Weather Service.

Broward County’s rain chances are slightly lower at 80% chance of rain with gusts as high as 18 mph. Palm Beach County’s rain chances are also at 80%.

As for the Keys, you can expect a mostly cloudy day, with a 70% of showers and thunderstorms with an easterly wind near 15 mph, according to the weather service.

The National Weather Service said there is also a high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches Wednesday.

“Hazardous beach & boating conditions again today! Small craft advisory remains in effect due to East winds: 20 Knots. Choppy conditions on the bays. Dangerous high risk of rip currents. Swimming is not recommended. And a coastal flood advisory continues through 8PM,” Miami Herald news partner CBS4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said.

Hazardous beach & boating conditions again today! Small craft advisory remains in effect due to East winds: 20 Knots. Choppy conditions on the bays. Dangerous high risk of rip currents. Swimming is not recommended. And a coastal flood advisory continues through 8PM @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/R18yIMjb50 — Lissette Gonzalez (@LissetteCBS4) October 21, 2020