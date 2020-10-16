Two disturbances in the Atlantic have a low chance of development, forecasters say

A disturbance east of Bermuda could see some development by next week though its chances of turning into a tropical cyclone still remain fairly low, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The disturbance, described as a a broad non-tropical low pressure system, was about 600 miles east-southeast of Bermuda, according to the hurricane center’s 2 a.m. advisory.

“Some gradual tropical or subtropical development of this system is possible through the middle of next week while the low meanders over the central Atlantic well to the southeast of Bermuda,” forecasters wrote.

Forecasters say the disturbance has a 0% of development in the next two days and a 30% through the next five days.

Another broad area of low pressure is expected to form early next week near Nicaragua and Costa Rica and could see some development while it remains nearly stationary over the southwestern Caribbean Sea, according to the hurricane center.

The system’s formation chances are at 0% for the next 48 hours and 30% through the next five days.