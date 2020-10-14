Forecasters track three Atlantic disturbances. They have little chance of forming soon

The Atlantic Ocean has yet again become active with low-pressure systems that may see some formation. The National Hurricane Center is watching three disturbances, all with very low chances of formation anytime soon.

The first area of low pressure is near the Lesser Antilles and is causing showers and thunderstorms, according to the NHC’s 8 p.m. advisory. Forecasters say strong upper-level winds will inhibit the disturbance from seeing significant development.

“Regardless of development, the system could produce locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds across portions of the Lesser Antilles tonight and Thursday morning, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and the eastern Caribbean Sea late Thursday into Friday, and Hispaniola Friday night into Saturday,” forecasters said.

The disturbance has a low 10% chance of forming in the next five days.

The second disturbance is a non-tropical low pressure system that forecasters expect to form over the weekend several hundred miles southeast of Bermuda.

It could see some slow development through early next week while the system moves southwestward and then westward, passing midway between Bermuda and the north Lesser Antilles.

It has a near-zero percent chance of forming in the next two days and a low 20% chance of forming in the next five days.

The third disturbance is a low pressure area that could form by early next week over the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

“Some gradual development of the system will be possible thereafter while it moves slowly west-northwestward,” forecasters said.

It has a near-zero percent chance of forming in the next two days and a low 20% chance of forming in the next five days.

