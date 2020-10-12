A tropical wave in the Atlantic has a 30% of formation this week, forecasters say

Forecasters are monitoring a tropical wave in the Atlantic that has a 30% of forming into a tropical cyclone in the next two to five days.

The wave was producing showers and thunderstorms about 900 miles east of the Windward Islands early Monday and has started to show signs of organization during the past few hours, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“Some slight additional development is possible during the next day or so while the disturbance moves generally westward near 15 mph. Strong upper-level winds are expected to limit further development by midweek,” forecasters wrote.