A tropical wave in the Atlantic has a 30% of formation this week, forecasters say

Forecasters are monitoring a tropical wave in the Atlantic that has a 30% of forming into a tropical cyclone in the next two to five days.

The wave was producing showers and thunderstorms about 900 miles east of the Windward Islands early Monday and has started to show signs of organization during the past few hours, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“Some slight additional development is possible during the next day or so while the disturbance moves generally westward near 15 mph. Strong upper-level winds are expected to limit further development by midweek,” forecasters wrote.

Profile Image of Michelle Marchante
Michelle Marchante
There’s never a dull moment in Florida — and Michelle covers it as a Real Time/Breaking News Reporter for the Miami Herald. She graduated with honors from Florida International University, where she served as the editor-in-chief of Student Media PantherNOW. Previously, she worked as a news writer at WSVN Channel 7 and is currently a Poynter-Koch Media & Journalism fellow.
