It’s raining in South Florida and there’s a Flood Watch. Here’s how long that should last

There’s a Flood Watch in South Florida this weekend.
There's a Flood Watch in South Florida this weekend.

If you’re in South Florida, it’s likely you woke up to rains and under a Flood Watch. The former should let up by Sunday evening, which is why the National Weather Service set up the latter until 8 p.m. Sunday.

Breaking down the weekend wetness:

Where is there a Flood Watch? Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. A Coastal Flood Statement, reminding folks to not drive through flooded waters in low lying areas, is in effect for each county’s coastal zones.

A “Flood Watch” means: The NWS says: “A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts.”

How much rain should we expect? The NWS says: 1 to 3 inches with “isolated amounts greater than 5 inches possible.”

When will the rain stop? The heavy rain is forecast through at least Saturday night. Rain chances drop to the 50% range for Saturday night and 20% to 40% across South Florida Sunday.

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
