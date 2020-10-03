It’s raining in South Florida and there’s a Flood Watch. Here’s how long that should last

There’s a Flood Watch in South Florida this weekend. dneal@miamiherald.com

If you’re in South Florida, it’s likely you woke up to rains and under a Flood Watch. The former should let up by Sunday evening, which is why the National Weather Service set up the latter until 8 p.m. Sunday.

Breaking down the weekend wetness:

▪ Where is there a Flood Watch? Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. A Coastal Flood Statement, reminding folks to not drive through flooded waters in low lying areas, is in effect for each county’s coastal zones.

▪ A “Flood Watch” means: The NWS says: “A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts.”

▪ How much rain should we expect? The NWS says: 1 to 3 inches with “isolated amounts greater than 5 inches possible.”

Sign up for the Hurricane Digest Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, advisories and other news during hurricane season. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

▪ When will the rain stop? The heavy rain is forecast through at least Saturday night. Rain chances drop to the 50% range for Saturday night and 20% to 40% across South Florida Sunday.