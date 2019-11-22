Florida’s forecast? Fans of hot and cold temps are going to get a bit of both this week

Now that South Florida knows what it’s like to feel the fall after a late start this year we should be getting used to the nippier temperatures, right?

According to the 150 or so people who responded to a National Weather Service in Miami social media poll, 72% said “Give me the cold temps” as opposed to 18% who checked “Give me the warm temps.”

Nov 22:FINAL RESULTS ARE IN *drum roll* Well looks like the majority of you like the cold temps. Hate to break it to you cold weather lovers but the weekend will be a couple degrees above normal. HOWEVER, Monday's lows will drop into the upper 50s/low 60s after a cold front.#flwx https://t.co/6SJ9i3oSGe — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) November 22, 2019

Mother Nature apparently doesn’t like to take sides. She’s going to give South Florida and the Tampa Bay area a bit of both extremes by the start of the work week.

Temperatures should be a bit above normal for the time of year surrounding Thanksgiving, with highs around 80 degrees Friday and the mid 80s on Saturday and Sunday in Miami-Dade, Broward and Bradenton.

Expect a humid weekend, too, said CBS4 meteorologist Jennifer Correa.

Then Monday morning brings a cold front that is heading this way from the middle U.S. that could plunge temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s in South Florida and Tampa Bay before inching back up to a high of 80 on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day.

The front isn’t expected to bring any real chances for rain, though, with the best odds expected Sunday and Sunday night at a mere 20% in South Florida.

The Tampa Bay area, however, could be a bit wetter Sunday with a rain chance of 50%.

Friday morning began with a few stray showers in the Aventura and patchy fog, with a low of 59 degrees in Kendall, Correa said.

One nit: there’s an elevated risk of rip currents for Palm Beach beaches that prompted a weather alert through the weekend, with a moderate rip current risk in Miami-Dade and Broward county beaches, according to the National Weather Service.

After a cool start, we are now warming up to the mid to upper 70s across #SouthFlorida Highs climb to around 80 degrees this afternoon. Warmer this weekend before another cold front moves in. Watch @CBSMiami at NOON #CBS4 pic.twitter.com/zKdsqvZDpe — Lissette Gonzalez (@LissetteCBS4) November 21, 2019