Expect a sweaty Halloween night. Forecasters watch ‘unseasonably hot’ weather

You might want to stay hydrated and leave your witch cape at home when you go out trick-or-treating. Warm temperatures will continue this week, and Halloween night won’t be any different.

Forecasters are not expecting any changes in warm weather this week, as South Florida continues to feel high temperatures in the upper-80s and lows in the mid- to upper-70s.

According to the National Weather Service in Miami, the week will be humid with rain chances hovering between 20 and 30 percent.

“These temperatures we’re having are unseasonably warm,” said weather service meteorologist Robert Molleda.

The average temperature for this time of year is a high of 84 and a low of 71 degrees.

“We’re running several degrees above normal,” Molleda said.