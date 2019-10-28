Weather News

Expect a sweaty Halloween night. Forecasters watch ‘unseasonably hot’ weather

You might want to stay hydrated and leave your witch cape at home when you go out trick-or-treating. Warm temperatures will continue this week, and Halloween night won’t be any different.

Forecasters are not expecting any changes in warm weather this week, as South Florida continues to feel high temperatures in the upper-80s and lows in the mid- to upper-70s.

According to the National Weather Service in Miami, the week will be humid with rain chances hovering between 20 and 30 percent.

“These temperatures we’re having are unseasonably warm,” said weather service meteorologist Robert Molleda.

The average temperature for this time of year is a high of 84 and a low of 71 degrees.

“We’re running several degrees above normal,” Molleda said.

Profile Image of Bianca Padró Ocasio
Bianca Padró Ocasio
Bianca Padró Ocasio is a general assignment reporter for the Miami Herald. She has been a Florida journalist for several years, covering everything from crime and courts to hurricanes and politics. Her bilingual work telling the stories of the Puerto Rican community in Central Florida has been previously recognized by the Florida Society of News Editors and the Florida Sunshine State Awards.
