A cold front is heading to Florida. And there will be some change in Miami

Don’t get too excited now.

After almost three days of record-breaking heat, a “cold front” is bringing in some cooler weather Wednesday — at least for South Florida standards.

We’ve got some slightly cooler winds blowing in and they’re dropping our 90 degree temperatures closer to what they should be this month, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

Forecasters say you can expect to see temperatures in the comfy 80s Wednesday, with a high of 89 and a low in the upper 70s.

While we’re not seeing too much relief from the heat, unlike North Florida which can expect to see temperatures drop into the 50s, it’s definitely cooler than it was earlier this week when the region nearly had three consecutive record-breaking days of temperatures in the low 90s.

While we are waking up with upper 70s and low 80s across South Florida. Check out the cooler 50s across North Florida courtesy of a front that will not bring us a significant cool down. That front is forecast to stall out & increase our rain chance the next few days. @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/srZBRyaJtM — Lissette Gonzalez (@LissetteCBS4) October 23, 2019

If you’re new to our tropical — sometimes sweltering — paradise, here’s what you need to know. A typical October in South Florida involves pumpkin patches without real colorful leaves, endless Instagram posts about Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte — and temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

Highs in October are typically 85 or 86 but these past few days have had some “abnormal” temperatures, according to forecasters.

The Keys weather service even said Tuesday that this October might make it into the top three warmest for the Florida Keys.

A few more daily warm temp records were broken or tied along the #FLKeys yesterday! The overnight low was an impressive 83 degrees at both #KeyWest and #Marathon.



Abnormally warm weather will continue, with the Keys on track to finish October among the top 3 warmest. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/7aF1SrnOW7 — NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) October 22, 2019

But, in classic South Florida style, even though we’ll be seeing some slightly cooler temperatures, the hazardous weather outlook says the heat index values will be around 100 degrees across the southwestern interior sections of South Florida this afternoon.

So, it’s still going to feel really, really hot. Guess some things just never change.