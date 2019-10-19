Weather News
Tropical Storm Nestor brings tornadoes and storm surge to Florida. It should weaken soon
In Saturday’s earliest hours, Tropical Storm Nestor smacked Florida Gulf Coast beaches with storm surge and 50 mph winds.
By Saturday’s middle hours, Nestor might not be worthy of a name.
“Nestor is expected to lose tropical characteristics and become post-tropical by early afternoon,” the National Hurricane Center’s 8 a.m. advisory forecasts. “No change in strength is anticipated before Nestor reaches the coast, but weakening is forecast to begin after the cyclone moves inland.”
Nestor’s sustained winds stood at 50 mph as of the 8 a.m. advisory with a gust recorded at 61 mph and it moved northeast at 17 mph, 80 miles west southwest of Panama City. Tropical storm force winds extend 160 miles from the center.
A tropical storm warning remains in effect from the county line separating Okaloosa and Walton counties in the Panhandle all the way around to Yankeetown, a coastal city almost directly west of Ocala. Expect tornadoes and, in most places, 2 to 4 inches of rain. Nestor’s advance party included tornadoes over Central Florida.
The area from Indian Pass down to Clearwater Beach, where storm surge is expected to be 2 to 5 feet, is under a storm surge warning.
