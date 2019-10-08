Weather News

Severe thunderstorm warning issued across South Florida

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for South Florida, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds could reach up to 60 mph with penny-sized hail and brief tornadoes possible in southern Miami-Dade including in Homestead, Cutler Bay and South Miami, according to the weather service.

The warning is in place until 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The same hazardous conditions may also be seen across Broward County including in Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach and Sunrise. Palm Beach County is also under a severe thunderstorm warning.

The warnings in Broward and Palm Beach are in place until 10:30 a.m.

Profile Image of Michelle Marchante
Michelle Marchante
Real Time/Breaking News Reporter.
