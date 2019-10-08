Severe thunderstorm warning issued across South Florida

SHARE COPY LINK

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for South Florida, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds could reach up to 60 mph with penny-sized hail and brief tornadoes possible in southern Miami-Dade including in Homestead, Cutler Bay and South Miami, according to the weather service.

The warning is in place until 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The same hazardous conditions may also be seen across Broward County including in Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach and Sunrise. Palm Beach County is also under a severe thunderstorm warning.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The warnings in Broward and Palm Beach are in place until 10:30 a.m.

9:20 am 10/8 - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for southern Miami-Dade county until 10:15 AM. A brief tornado is possible with this storm #FLwx https://t.co/nVfcxbShGY — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) October 8, 2019

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Homestead FL, Cutler Bay FL, South Miami Heights FL until 10:15 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/BmPaovQD7E — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) October 8, 2019

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Fort Lauderdale FL, Pompano Beach FL, Sunrise FL until 10:30 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/bRnszrD3eA — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) October 8, 2019

MFL issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Broward, Palm Beach [FL] till 10:30 AM EDT https://t.co/mOBlHK3aAb — IEMBot MFL (@iembot_mfl) October 8, 2019