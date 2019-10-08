Weather News
Severe thunderstorm warning issued across South Florida
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for South Florida, according to the National Weather Service.
Winds could reach up to 60 mph with penny-sized hail and brief tornadoes possible in southern Miami-Dade including in Homestead, Cutler Bay and South Miami, according to the weather service.
The warning is in place until 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.
The same hazardous conditions may also be seen across Broward County including in Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach and Sunrise. Palm Beach County is also under a severe thunderstorm warning.
The warnings in Broward and Palm Beach are in place until 10:30 a.m.
Comments