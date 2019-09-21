Weather News

Why swimming in the ocean will be no day at the beach this weekend in South Florida

A National Weather Service warning about high rip currents will be in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday for Miami-Dade and Broward beaches.

“Life-threatening rip currents will pose a hazard to swimmers,” the NWS’s Coastal Hazard Message from 2:37 a.m. Saturday says.

The NWS’s advice for dealing with rip currents:

Beach patrol flags and signs will tell you where waters are most dangerous (low spots around sandbars, around jetties and piers). Pay attention.

Swim near a lifeguard.

If a rip current gets you, don’t swim against it. Relax, float or swim in a direction following the shoreline.

If you realize you can’t get out, yell or wave for help.

The chance of precipitation Saturday and Sunday throughout South Florida ranges from 60 to 80 percent until Sunday night.

