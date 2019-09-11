A disturbance is near the Bahamas. When will Florida start to see heavy rain and winds?

Three potential tropical storms in the Atlantic There's a new tropical wave just off the west coast of Africa, according to the National Hurricane Center. One near Florida and the Bahamas is expected to bring heavy rain by the weekend. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There's a new tropical wave just off the west coast of Africa, according to the National Hurricane Center. One near Florida and the Bahamas is expected to bring heavy rain by the weekend.

Get ready for a soggy weekend, South Florida.

The forecast says there’s a 60 to 80 percent chance of showers starting Thursday. And there will be gusty winds.

Forecasters say there’s a disturbance near the southeastern Bahamas, as of Wednesday morning, that is expected to move across the Florida Straits or through South Florida this weekend, bringing its stormy baggage with it.

The disturbance has a low chance of developing into tropical cycle in the next 48 hours, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 8 a.m. advisory, but those chances jump up to 60 percent in the next five days as it moves across Florida and into the Gulf of Mexico.

Regardless of development, the forecast shows heavy rainfall and gusty winds across the Bahamas through Thursday and across Florida during the weekend.

The rain is expected to start Thursday for most of Florida, with a 40 to 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service. The real downpour won’t arrive until the weekend — just in time to ruin any plans you made.

The rain chances get worse Friday and into the weekend with a 70 to 80 percent chance of rain.

And if you think you can escape the showers by planning a Keys getaway, think again. While it may have worked in the past, the area has a 40 to 50 percent chance of rain and thunder at least until Sunday, according to the Keys weather service.

A trip to Disney World or Universal also doesn’t seem to be in the cards. The forecast says Orlando is looking at a 40 to 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms starting Thursday and into the weekend.