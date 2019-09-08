A post-Dorian advisory from the National Hurricane Center discusses two potential storms

The five-day tropical outlook as of Sunday afternoon with two systems coming west across the Atlantic Ocean. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

With Dorian no longer a hurricane and Tropical Storm Gabrielle in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, the National Hurricane Center turned its attention to two more potential tropical storms moseying across the Atlantic.

The hunk of weather that’s closer to South Florida is still hundreds of miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

“Strong upper-level winds are expected to prevent the development of this system during the next few days while it moves west-northwestward to the north of the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico,” the NHC’s Tropical Weather Outlook says. “By mid week, environmental conditions could become more conducive for development.”

Chances for forming into a tropical cyclone are put at zero for the next two days and 20 percent for the next five.

What comes behind that, however, a few hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, has a 40 percent chance of forming over the next five days.

“Some slow development of this system is possible during the next several days while the low moves westward across the central tropical Atlantic Ocean,” the outlook says.