What’s with the nasty weather in Miami? Storms and flood alert aren’t related to Dorian
We’re going to blame Dorian soon enough for a load of crummy weather.
But the nasty thunderstorms on your morning commute Friday are not related to the hurricane churning in the Caribbean and on the way to Florida.
Rather, it’s somewhat typical South Florida weather — “somewhat” because we usually see thunderstorms in the afternoon.
The National Weather Service in Miami issued a marine weather alert as storms on waters eight miles east of Sunny Isles Beach made boating conditions hazardous and could lead to waterspouts.
Additionally, the service issued a coastal flooding advisory for through “at least Saturday morning,” especially during high tides between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Friday.
The flood warning is for the Atlantic coast and the Intracoastal Waterway where waters could be one foot above normal tides.
The scattered showers and thunderstorms are moving westward across eastern parts of South Florida Friday morning, with heavy rain in parts and lightning.
Finally, there is a high risk for rip currents in Palm Beach Friday but the risk is moderate at Miami-Dade and Broward beaches — which may not be particularly inviting for swimming anyway given the weather and the time you’ll need to plan for Dorian.
