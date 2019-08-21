A tropical disturbance is moving toward Florida, and forecasters are watching

The National Hurricane Center’s 7:45 a.m. Aug. 21, 2019 advisory on a system of disturbed weather over the Bahamas. National Hurricane Center

The National Hurricane Center is watching an area of disturbed weather that is hovering in the Atlantic over the central and northwestern Bahamas.

As of Wednesday morning, the system is primarily a batch of disorganized showers and thunderstorms — kind of like a South Florida afternoon.

According to the center, this disturbances could develop slowly over the next several days at it moves toward the Florida peninsula and then the southeastern United States.

By Friday, development chance is still close to 0%. But the weather system’s chances of formation bump to 20% over the next five days.

Tropical Storm Chantal

National Hurricane Center’s 7:45 a.m. Aug. 21, 2019 advisory on Tropical Storm Chantal, which is near Nova Scotia. National Hurricane Center

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Chantal is doing some kind of loopy, crazy dance in the Atlantic several hundred miles east-southeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

South Florida forecast

As for South Florida’s weather, Wednesday will bring the usual heat — its index is around 105 degrees, the National Weather Service in Miami says — and a 20% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

But storm chances go back up Friday and Saturday to 50%, meaning the local weather service still has an advisory weather outlook posted suggesting some of these thunderstorm bangers could be heavy with serious lightning.

Storm history buffs may appreciate this bit of trivia: WPLG’s Bryan Norcross tweeted that today — Aug. 21 — is the 27th anniversary of Tropical Storm Andrew “finally organizing” 925 miles away from its eventual landfall just over two days later in South Miami-Dade.

27 years ago today, Tropical Storm #Andrew had 60 mph winds and was finally organizing 925 miles out. There was a hint of an eyewall. But the pressure was super high-1007 at 11AM, 1004 at 5PM. Models were all over the place. Hard to imagine it hit 2 1/2 days later with 922 mb. pic.twitter.com/P9DbRCSC4t — Bryan Norcross (@bnorcrossWPLG) August 21, 2019