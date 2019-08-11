Rainy and hot weather will continue this week. It might feel like more than 100 degrees

Pedestrians pull out their umbrellas passing by the street art as storm clouds roll through Miami’s Wynwood Art District while the summer seasonal showers make their presence on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. cjuste@miamiherald.com

Hot and rainy afternoons are forecast for Monday and into the rest of the week, as lightning storms packing winds of up to 55 mph continue to hit South Florida.

Scattered thunderstorms over most of Florida’s southeast coast spread most of Sunday afternoon and cleared up in the evening as storms moved out to sea. According to the National Weather Service in Miami, conditions won’t be much different on Monday through Saturday.

Warm temperatures mixed with humid weather could spike the heat index readings up to 108 degree on most afternoons, NWS meteorologists say.