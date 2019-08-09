‘Significant weather’ alerts for parts of South Florida and Lake Okeechobee

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

As promised, significant weather advisories for South Florida are starting to roll in.

First up: The National Weather Service is watching storms develop over northern Broward and southwestern Palm Beach counties. These storms can produce 45 mph wind gusts, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. This warning was extended to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Aug 9: Significant Weather Advisory for northern Broward and southwestern Palm Beach Counties until 3:15 PM -- 45 mph wind gusts, frequent lightning, and heavy rain possible. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/rhk6JFHb3O — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) August 9, 2019

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

At 2:35 p.m., the weather service also issued a marine warning for the Lake Okeechobee area with word of a new thunderstorm forming over the north part of the lake with 30-knot wind gusts possible. These strong storms are expected to continue over southern parts of the lake into the afternoon.

Aug 9: As of around 2:35 PM, Marine Weather Statement for Lake Okeechobee -- new thunderstorm developing over north part of the lake with 30-knot wind gusts possible; strong storms continue over southern parts of the lake. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/urSz0xO00x — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) August 9, 2019

This bulletin will be updated as weather changes warrant.