‘Significant weather’ alerts for parts of South Florida and Lake Okeechobee
MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS
As promised, significant weather advisories for South Florida are starting to roll in.
First up: The National Weather Service is watching storms develop over northern Broward and southwestern Palm Beach counties. These storms can produce 45 mph wind gusts, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. This warning was extended to 3:30 p.m. Friday.
At 2:35 p.m., the weather service also issued a marine warning for the Lake Okeechobee area with word of a new thunderstorm forming over the north part of the lake with 30-knot wind gusts possible. These strong storms are expected to continue over southern parts of the lake into the afternoon.
This bulletin will be updated as weather changes warrant.
