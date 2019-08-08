Weather News
Brace yourself: More thunderstorms coming to South Florida this week
South Florida’s string of rainy summer weather will continue into Thursday evening, as forecasters warned of “torrential rainfall” and numerous thunderstorms.
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Miami said heavy rain and lightning would affect communities from West Palm Beach to Key Biscayne, bringing storms with wind gusts of more than 50 mph. The Miami Dolphins were playing a home game.
“These winds can down small tree limbs and branches,” NWS forecasters said in a significant weather advisory. “Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes.”
Flood advisories were also issued for coastal areas and throughout northern Miami-Dade County.
Afternoon and evening thunderstorms are expected the rest of this week and into the weekend, with gusty winds and partial flooding.
Comments