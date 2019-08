More rain in South Florida Widespread thunderstorms and showers will continue to plague most of South Florida throughout the week. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Widespread thunderstorms and showers will continue to plague most of South Florida throughout the week.

Did you like — or hate — yesterday’s weather?

Good. Or we’re sorry. Because that’s more or less what you’re going to get today in South Florida.

On Thursday morning it looks like this:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sunny skies in Doral looking out of a newsroom window on the morning of Aug. 8, 2019. Howard Cohen hcohen@miamiherald.com

Then, in the afternoon, it will look like this:

Stormy skies in Doral looking out of the newsroom window on Aug. 3, 2019. Howard Cohen hcohen@miamiherald.com

And in related news: