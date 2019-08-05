Weather News
Flood advisory in effect for parts of Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach
Thunderstorms can come in several destructive varieties
South Florida residents better get out their rain boots.
A flood advisory is in effect for northern Miami-Dade, Broward and southeastern Palm Beach counties through the afternoon., the National Weather Service in Miami announced.
Thunderstorms are developing over those areas, and are expected to intensify through the afternoon.
Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Hialeah, Pembroke Pines, Miramar, Hollywood, Coral Springs and Pompano Beach are among the areas that are expected to see flooding in roads, canals and streams, and low-lying spots across the cities.
Broward and Palm Beach counties are under advisory until 5:45 p.m., and Miami-Dade is until 5:30 p.m.
A flood watch, a less severe warning, is in effect across all three counties until 8 p.m.
Meanwhile, the NWS has issued flood warnings for several rivers, including Cypress Creek at Worthington Gardens and the Peace River at Bartow, Peace River at Zolfo Springs and Arcadia until Friday or further notice.
The NWS advises to turn around when encountering flooded roads, as the majority of flood-related deaths occur in vehicles.
Comments