Early morning rains bring hint of what the weekend can expect in South Florida

Here comes the rain again but don’t complain too much.

After days of record or near-record heat, the incoming tropical moisture that’s already bringing showers and storms to parts of Miami-Dade and Broward will keep temperatures down through the weekend.

Relatively speaking, of course.

Highs are still forecast to hit 88 degrees Friday and Saturday, and get a bit hotter Sunday as the rain probability is 50% into the work week. The heat index will make it feel like 95 degrees in Miami on Friday, the Weather Channel said.

Jul 5: Tropical moisture returns across the region today and increases through the weekend leading to an increase in showers and storms #FLwx pic.twitter.com/hDUoaer38b — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) July 5, 2019

Activity started early Friday, with a downpour over the Golden Glades in the North Miami-area, reported CBS4 meteorologist Dave Warren.

The rains are also in Pembroke Pines and Miami Lakes and the National Weather Service in Miami says these — and potential storms Friday and more likely over the weekend, could produce strong winds up to 50 mph, frequent lightning, possible flooding in low-lying areas, and small hail.

Shower just went over the Golden Glades and is now about to move into Broward County. Moving to the northwest and will bring a brief downpour to the area. @cbsmiami pic.twitter.com/d6QyaEu9TM — Dave Warren (@DaveWarrenCBS4) July 5, 2019

There is also an elevated risk for rip currents through this weekend in Palm Beach County.

