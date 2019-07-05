Weather News
Early morning rains bring hint of what the weekend can expect in South Florida
Lightning safety tips
Here comes the rain again but don’t complain too much.
After days of record or near-record heat, the incoming tropical moisture that’s already bringing showers and storms to parts of Miami-Dade and Broward will keep temperatures down through the weekend.
Relatively speaking, of course.
Highs are still forecast to hit 88 degrees Friday and Saturday, and get a bit hotter Sunday as the rain probability is 50% into the work week. The heat index will make it feel like 95 degrees in Miami on Friday, the Weather Channel said.
Activity started early Friday, with a downpour over the Golden Glades in the North Miami-area, reported CBS4 meteorologist Dave Warren.
The rains are also in Pembroke Pines and Miami Lakes and the National Weather Service in Miami says these — and potential storms Friday and more likely over the weekend, could produce strong winds up to 50 mph, frequent lightning, possible flooding in low-lying areas, and small hail.
There is also an elevated risk for rip currents through this weekend in Palm Beach County.
Comments