So when will we get relief from this triple-digit heat? Depends how you define relief

South Floridians’ car selfies have taken a turn this week from scintillating images of people driving to documenting something even more tropical: shots of the dashboard showing outside temperature readings in the triple digits.

How often to you get to see readings of 102, 103 ... 107?

A temperature reading of 102 degrees, captured on a car’s dashboard in Doral, Florida, on the afternoon of June 21, 2019. Howard Cohen hcohen@miamiherald.com

Seems like that’s become the new normal, actually, with temperatures in the 90s and potentially fatal heat index readings topping 100 every day for the last week or more.

So when will we get some relief?

Soon.

“We’ll see a slight cooldown next week — that word is used relatively there. It will still feel hot, but instead of in the 100s it will feel like the upper 90s,” said meteorologist Chuck Caracozza at the National Weather Service in Miami.

This not-really “cooldown” — but we like the sound of it anyway — should start Tuesday or Wednesday as South Florida starts getting more showers and thunderstorms moving in, Caracozza said.

Otherwise, “not many changes aside from that little ‘cooldown.’ If you’re going out today drink plenty of water and limit your time outdoors,” he said.

Rain chances are best on Tuesday, at 40%, according to the National Weather Service. Weekend chances in Miami-Dade, Broward and the Florida Keys hover around 10%. Temperatures should be in the low 90s but with heat index readings up to 107 in Homestead and Miami and 108 in the Florida Keys.

