Weather News

More than 500,000 under tornado warning in Broward, Palm Beach

More rain in South Florida

Widespread thunderstorms and showers will continue to plague most of South Florida throughout the week. By
Up Next
Widespread thunderstorms and showers will continue to plague most of South Florida throughout the week. By

The National Weather Service issued a tornado and hail warning for parts of Palm Beach and Broward counties Wednesday afternoon.

The warning was set until 4:30 p.m.. Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach and Parkland are in the warning zone.

Expected hail is estimated to be the size of a quarter. The warning affects more than 520,000 people.

The area is also under a severe thunderstorm warning. The weather service is estimating up to 60 mph winds that could affect more than about 769,000.

  Comments  