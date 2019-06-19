Weather News
More than 500,000 under tornado warning in Broward, Palm Beach
More rain in South Florida
The National Weather Service issued a tornado and hail warning for parts of Palm Beach and Broward counties Wednesday afternoon.
The warning was set until 4:30 p.m.. Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach and Parkland are in the warning zone.
Expected hail is estimated to be the size of a quarter. The warning affects more than 520,000 people.
The area is also under a severe thunderstorm warning. The weather service is estimating up to 60 mph winds that could affect more than about 769,000.
