More than 500,000 under tornado warning in Broward, Palm Beach

The National Weather Service issued a tornado and hail warning for parts of Palm Beach and Broward counties Wednesday afternoon.

The warning was set until 4:30 p.m.. Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach and Parkland are in the warning zone.





Tornado Warning including Boca Raton FL, Boynton Beach FL, Delray Beach FL until 4:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/sIPf3UOpsU — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 19, 2019

Expected hail is estimated to be the size of a quarter. The warning affects more than 520,000 people.

The area is also under a severe thunderstorm warning. The weather service is estimating up to 60 mph winds that could affect more than about 769,000.