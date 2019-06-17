There’s only one good thing about another day of storms

Picture of a waterspout north of Key West around 3 pm. Sunday. Photo courtesy of NWS Key West MIC Chip Kasper.

Another day, another storm.





Sorry, everyone: The rain will continue Monday. And Tuesday. And Wednesday.

But all this cloud cover has a silver living. It’ll be cooler. Relatively cooler, anyway.

“We’re not getting out of the 80s,” said CBS4 meteorologist Jennifer Correa.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

According to the National Weather Service, the forecast afternoon high for South Florida on Monday is 84. That’s a cold front compared with the sizzling 90s of last week that frequently felt like 100-plus.

17 JUN - Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast through mid week, with some having already developed early this morning. The chance of rain decreases by late this week while temperatures increase. #Flwx pic.twitter.com/hyAXbjTe4c — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 17, 2019

The lower temperature comes courtesy of cloud cover, Correa said.

The rain started early Monday morning. It may take coffee breaks through the day and is expected to be back in full force just around the time you head out for lunch or hit the road to head home. Natch.

The afternoon soaking will start in the Keys and Miami-Dade and make its way across Broward County. The peak of the bad weather is expected to be around 2 p.m.

“We have a wet pattern,” Correa told her morning viewers on CBS4.

Tuesday doesn’t look much sunnier.

Monday’s 80 percent chance of rain drops to 60 percent on Tuesday and Wednesday. But it will also be hotter.

Then on Thursday, most of the rain will be gone.

But ...

Temperatures will be back into the 90s.

SHARE COPY LINK Americans have been twice as likely to experience record-breaking heat than record-setting cold, Associated Press data analysis shows. It counted the times daily hot temperature records were tied or broken compared to daily cold records.

--





National Weather Service hazardous outlook

Thunderstorms: Scattered to widespread showers with embedded thunderstorms will move across South Florida through most of the day. The main threats will be lightning and periods of heavy rainfall. The strongest storms may produce strong gusty winds and funnel clouds.





Waterspouts: Isolated waterspouts will be possible with any showers and storms across the local waters of South Florida. Wind: The strongest storms will be capable of producing wind gusts in excess of 45 mph.

Flooding: There is the threat for ponding of water along streets as well as minor flooding of low-lying and poor drainage areas across South Florida.