Flood advisory, marine weather statement, tropical storm wind gusts and it’s only June

By early Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service had issued a Flood Advisory for part of South Florida to go with the Marine Weather Statement and possibility of tropical storm strength wind gusts

And this line from the forecast for Monday through Saturday, summing up many a South Florida summer week, “Thunderstorms are forecast each day across South Florida, especially during the afternoon hours.”

But, let’s start with Sunday’s weather problems.

Storms: “Widespread showers with embedded thunderstorms will continue to move across South Florida through the afternoon hours,” the NWS predicts, along with lightning, possible funnel clouds and wind gusts over 45 mph.

Flood Advisory: The Flood Advisory was for the northern part of Miami-Dade and the southern part of Broward County and is set to last until 2:45 p.m. The NWS predicted flooding for Miami, Brickell, Hollywood, Miami Beach, Coral Gables and Key Biscayne.

Marine Weather Statement: This covered Biscayne Bay, the Atlantic Coast from Deerfield Beach to Ocean Reef out 20 to 60 nautical miles. A line from Virginia Key to eight nautical miles east of Miami Beach marks the edge of storms bringing lightning and winds gusting to 30 knots.

As the storms move at 15 knots, the statement says, “Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until these storms pass.”