Weather News
Miami’s weather is changing again. But one thing’s going to stick around
Your South Florida Tuesday will see near record heat as highs will hit the 90s in Miami-Dade, Broward and the Keys.
Can we make it into the books?
According to CBS4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez, the record in Miami for June 11 is 94 degrees, set in 1990. In Fort Lauderdale, it was even hotter that Monday — 96 degrees. And on June 11, 1981, Key West set that day’s record of 92 degrees on a Thursday.
On this June 11, we’re looking at 92 in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, 94 in Marathon and 90 in Key West.
“It will not be as intense. We’re dry! Love it!” Gonzalez said on the morning broadcast.
That said, it will still feel like 102 thanks to the heat index — and that isn’t changing through the next few days, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.
This heat wave mirrors today’s national trend, according to the National Weather Service.
But, “what a difference a day makes,” Gonzalez said. “Yesterday was a wet start for South Florida, this morning we are mainly dry. But don’t let your guard down.”
That’s because thunderstorms are still expected in the afternoons — a South Florida summer weather pattern (even if we aren’t technically in summer yet until the 21st).
But these possible storms — only at a 20% to 30% chance, according to the weather service, before climbing to 60% on Thursday — will occur mainly over the interior and east coast metro areas.
The threat: lightning and gusty wind.
