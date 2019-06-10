With all this rain and heat, this is misery for Miami. When will it end?

Between the storms Monday in Doral dneal@MiamiHerald.com

To sum up the start of this weather week in South Florida from the National Weather Service forecast: binge time — if it’s not too wet or windy to go outside, it’ll be too hot.

Monday’s hazardous weather outlook predicts “maximum heat indices of 100 to 105 degrees are expected across all of South Florida” Monday and that will continue through parts of the region into the middle of the week.

The heat index combines the relative humidity, often smotheringly high in South Florida, with the air temperature. The National Weather Service considers a heat index between 90 degrees to 105 degrees worth “Extreme Caution,” meaning “sunstroke, muscle cramps and/or heat exhaustion are possible with prolonged exposure and/or physical activity.”

As for the rain, “Additional showers and storms will be possible across the region [Monday] afternoon” with gusts surpassing 50 mph.

Don’t expect much better Tuesday.

“Moist and unsettled conditions will continue to bring numerous showers and storms to South Florida each day through much of the upcoming week,” the NWS warns. “Frequent cloud to ground and cloud to water lightning strikes along with heavy rainfall will be the primary hazards. Stronger storms will also bring the potential for strong gusty winds and hail.”