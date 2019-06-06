Funnel clouds spotted in Miami and Broward as conditions favor more development

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The National Weather Service in Miami issued a severe weather alert from South Miami-Dade through Jupiter after funnel clouds were reported in Jupiter and in a line of storms from West Miami-Dade north into Southeast Broward.

Weather spotters reported funnel clouds with showers along a line extending from six miles north of North County Airport to West Miami.-Dade, the National Weather Service said in a special weather statement Thursday afternoon.

The movement was northwest at 5 mph and could affect areas including Miami, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Coral Springs, West Palm Beach, Pompano Beach, Davie, Plantation, Sunrise, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach, Tamarac, Wellington, Jupiter, Margate, Palm Beach Gardens and Coral Gables.

A trained weather spotter is reporting funnel clouds & rain in a line of storms from West Miami north into SE Broward County. The rain associated with these funnels is moving NW at 5 mph. Our radar has not detected any spins, but we are monitoring. pic.twitter.com/HUI0rZSRJg — Phil Ferro (@PhilFerro7) June 6, 2019

Conditions are favorable for more to develop through the afternoon as South Florida is already in its summer pattern of steamy days and afternoon storms.

June 6: 140PM Funnel Clouds have been reported with showers developing along the sea breeze this afternoon. Environmental conditions are favorable for funnel cloud development #FLwx pic.twitter.com/z44I8Z9sk7 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 6, 2019

Meteorologist Steve Weagle of West Palm Beach’s WPTV posted video of a funnel cloud just north of Indiantown Road in Martin County around 1:30 pm.

This #funnel cloud was spotted just north of Indiantown Rd in #Martin County around 1:30pm. A significant weather advisory continues along the Southeast #Florida coastline for additional funnel clouds. @WPTV @NWSMelbourne pic.twitter.com/CdBHfjGzW5 — Steve Weagle (@SteveWeagleWPTV) June 6, 2019