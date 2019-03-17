Spring breakers to face severe rip currents, rain and colder weather

As rainy weather and cooler temperatures approach South Florida, so will dangerous rip currents meteorologists say.
According to the National Weather Service, a severe rip current warning will be in effect from Tuesday to Thursday.
The advisory, which will occur during most students’ spring break, will affect any beach along the east coast from the Florida Keys all the way up to the West Palm area.
As if unruly waters weren’t enough, forecasters say, rain and colder temperatures will also affect beach goers.
Starting Tuesday, there will be a high chance of heavy rain, which will linger around for about two days. Temperatures are expected to hit the low-to-mid 70s during the day and low 60s during the evening.
By Friday, it will be mostly dry with highs in the upper 70s, forecasters said.
