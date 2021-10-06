Here’s why there’s 10 miles of traffic gridlock on I-75 during morning rush hour

Northbound Interstate 75 near Southwest Ranches Wednesday morning Florida Department Of Transportation

Drivers in Broward County should avoid northbound Interstate 75 Wednesday morning because construction has traffic almost stalled from Royal Palm Boulevard in Weston back to the Sheridan Street exit.

The city of Weston tweeted that drivers should avoid the 10 miles of stop-and-no-go creeping by exiting at Sheridan Street or Griffin Road. But the delays go all the way back to Miramar Parkway.

Heavy delays continue this morning 75 NB at Royal Palm! 3 left lanes are blocked for road work and traffic is CRAWLING from Miramar Pkwy. Stick to Flamingo! pic.twitter.com/NHuuAsKaAf — Total Traffic Miami (Now Hiring!) (@TotalTrafficMIA) October 6, 2021

Flamingo Road is an alternate north-south route.

Or, just put on relaxing music.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This story was originally published October 6, 2021 8:25 AM.