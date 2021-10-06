Miami Herald Logo
Here’s why there’s 10 miles of traffic gridlock on I-75 during morning rush hour

Northbound Interstate 75 near Southwest Ranches Wednesday morning
Northbound Interstate 75 near Southwest Ranches Wednesday morning Florida Department Of Transportation

Drivers in Broward County should avoid northbound Interstate 75 Wednesday morning because construction has traffic almost stalled from Royal Palm Boulevard in Weston back to the Sheridan Street exit.

The city of Weston tweeted that drivers should avoid the 10 miles of stop-and-no-go creeping by exiting at Sheridan Street or Griffin Road. But the delays go all the way back to Miramar Parkway.

Flamingo Road is an alternate north-south route.

Or, just put on relaxing music.

This story was originally published October 6, 2021 8:25 AM.

David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
