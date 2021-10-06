Traffic
Here’s why there’s 10 miles of traffic gridlock on I-75 during morning rush hour
Drivers in Broward County should avoid northbound Interstate 75 Wednesday morning because construction has traffic almost stalled from Royal Palm Boulevard in Weston back to the Sheridan Street exit.
The city of Weston tweeted that drivers should avoid the 10 miles of stop-and-no-go creeping by exiting at Sheridan Street or Griffin Road. But the delays go all the way back to Miramar Parkway.
Flamingo Road is an alternate north-south route.
Or, just put on relaxing music.

