The crash and the closures of I-95 lanes at Northwest 62n Street, Monday morning Florida Dept. of Transportation

Southbound Interstate 95 got an early Monday morning rush-hour bottleneck at Northwest 62nd Street with a multi-car express lane crash that squeezed all the traffic into the farthest right lanes.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. Alternate routes are Miami Avenue and Northwest Seventh Avenue.

7:26am Update: All 6 lanes of 95 and 95 express are being squeezed into the ramp lane at NW 62nd St. Things are getting super slow. Take NW 7th Ave NW 27th Ave / N. Miami Ave / Biscayne, or sit tight it will take a while to get though this. pic.twitter.com/9COIadsk9H — Total Traffic Miami (Now Hiring!) (@TotalTrafficMIA) September 27, 2021

When you’re stuck in traffic and see your car on traffic Twitter ‍♂️ https://t.co/aVZkZCjghO pic.twitter.com/Gitmo0HpMF — Mathew Ratner (@Mat_Rat) September 27, 2021

This developing story will be updated.

This story was originally published September 27, 2021 7:28 AM.