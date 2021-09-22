Traffic
Miami will see heavy traffic as Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run kicks off. Here’s streets to avoid
Downtown Miami will be inundated with traffic Thursday night as the yearly Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run kicks off.
Miami police are warning travelers and commuters through the city that the race will cause significant impacts to normal traffic flow in the Downtown Miami area.
The 3.1 mile run, that starts in front of Bayfront Park, hosts local and national companies whose workers participate in the marathon, along with anyone else who signs-up. About 4,000 runners are expected to participate
Street closures for the Corporate Run will begin at 1:30 p.m., while the raise begins at 6:45 p.m. Streets will re-open around 11 p.m, Miami police said.
Here are the streets that will be effected by the race:
▪ Biscayne Blvd
▪ Southeast Second and Third Streets
▪ Southeast Second and Third Avenues
▪ Northwest First Street
▪ North River Drive
▪ Northwest Third, Fourth and Fifth Streets
▪ Northwest Fourth and Fifth Avenues
▪ Northwest Third Court
▪ North Miami Avenue
▪ Northeast Fourth Street
