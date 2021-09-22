Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Traffic

Miami will see heavy traffic as Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run kicks off. Here’s streets to avoid

Downtown Miami will be inundated with traffic Thursday night as the yearly Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run kicks off.

Miami police are warning travelers and commuters through the city that the race will cause significant impacts to normal traffic flow in the Downtown Miami area.

The 3.1 mile run, that starts in front of Bayfront Park, hosts local and national companies whose workers participate in the marathon, along with anyone else who signs-up. About 4,000 runners are expected to participate

Street closures for the Corporate Run will begin at 1:30 p.m., while the raise begins at 6:45 p.m. Streets will re-open around 11 p.m, Miami police said.

Screenshot (39).png
Downtown Miami will see many street closures Thursday as the Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run takes place inside the city, starting at Bayfront Park Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run
Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Here are the streets that will be effected by the race:

Biscayne Blvd

Southeast Second and Third Streets

Southeast Second and Third Avenues

Northwest First Street

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

North River Drive

Northwest Third, Fourth and Fifth Streets

Northwest Fourth and Fifth Avenues

Northwest Third Court

North Miami Avenue

Northeast Fourth Street

  Comments  

On Twitter


Traffic map

View traffic in your area

$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service