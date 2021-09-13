One person dead and part of Miami-Dade street closed after a dump truck crushes a car

A dump truck rolled over onto a Toyota, killing a woman and shutting down part of Northwest 36th Street in both directions in Doral into Monday afternoon’s rush hour.

The crash happened at 11:42 a.m. at 8300 NW 36th St. While Miami-Dade Fire Rescue worked on getting the dump truck off the car and removing the woman’s body, Miami-Dade police shut down Northwest 36th Street from 79th Avenue to 84th avenues. Police don’t know how long Northwest 36th Street will be closed.

That cuts off a major path to and from the Palmetto Expressway. For those who usually take State Road 826 out of Doral in the afternoon, the best route is to head west to the turnpike, north to Northwest 58th Street, or south to Northwest 25th Street, or all the way down to State Road 836 because other Palmetto entrances are likely to be jammed.