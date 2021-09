The Tuesday morning crash at Broward Boulevard and University Drive. Plantation Police Department

Drivers out of West Broward who usually use Broward Boulevard to get to Florida’s Turnpike or Interstate 95 in the mornings need a different route Tuesday.

A multi-car crash has had eastbound Broward Boulevard shut down at University Drive since just after 7 a.m. Plantation police Tweeted at 8:11 a.m. to “please avoid the area.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.