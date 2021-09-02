Man dead in crash that has part of I-95 south shut down as rush hour starts in Miami

The backup on I-95 south at 7:40 a.m. Florida Department of Transportation

As Thursday morning’s rush hour began, a single-car crash meant North Miami-Dade and Broward drivers could take southbound Interstate 95 into the Golden Glades Interchange, but not out of it — all main I-95 south lanes were shut down.

Also closed: the ramp from I-95 north to State Road 826 west and to Florida’s Turnpike. The backup stretches to Northwest 95th Street.

The Florida Highway Patrol said lanes are anticipated to be back open around 8 a.m.

Southbound I-95 drivers could go over the mess by taking the express lane flyover, but not through it. Main line traffic was sent to U.S. 441 or State Road 9.

Drivers who needed to get to westbound 826, the Palmetto Expressway, could still do that. If you’re coming into the Golden Glades from the southbound Florida Turnpike and the eastbound Palmetto could still get on to I-95 south.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Of course, this has caused I-95 south traffic to be backed up to Ives Dairy Road.

As for the crash, FHP says around 2:30 a.m. “a black Toyota sedan was traveling south on I-95 when it lost control, drove off of the roadway and collided into a concrete pillar.”