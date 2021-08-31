Traffic
A police investigation in Plantation has shut down a stretch of Hiatus Road
A police investigation has shut down a section of North Hiatus Road in both directions early Tuesday in Plantation.
Both the northbound and southbound lanes between West Broward Boulevard and Cleary Boulevard are closed until further notice, according to the Plantation Fire Department.
Police are asking drivers to seek an alternate route.
Helicopter video taken by Total Traffic Miami shows police cruisers with their lights flashing blocking off a stretch of the roadway just before Tuesday’s morning rush hour is set to begin.
No other information was immediately available
