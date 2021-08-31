A police investigation in Plantation has shut down a stretch of Hiatus Road

A police investigation has shut down a section of North Hiatus Road in both directions early Tuesday in Plantation.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes between West Broward Boulevard and Cleary Boulevard are closed until further notice, according to the Plantation Fire Department.

Until further notice North Hiatus Rd. both northbound and southbound between West Broward Blvd and Cleary Blvd will be closed due to a police investigation. Please seek an alternate route. Thank You — Plantation Police (@PlantationPD) August 31, 2021

Police are asking drivers to seek an alternate route.

Helicopter video taken by Total Traffic Miami shows police cruisers with their lights flashing blocking off a stretch of the roadway just before Tuesday’s morning rush hour is set to begin.

No other information was immediately available

6:23am Tuesday

Heads up in Plantation! Hiatus Rd is shutdown between W Broward Blvd and Cleary Blvd for investigation.

Use University Dr. @PlantationFire @PlantationFLA @PlantationPD pic.twitter.com/Yky0JMUDDv — Total Traffic Miami (@TotalTrafficMIA) August 31, 2021