Why is I-95 even worse than usual in Miami this Monday morning? All it takes is 1 car

The Interstate 95 southbound backup caused by Monday morning’s car fire Florida Department of Transportation

The usual Monday morning rush hour traffic clog in Interstate 95 southbound lanes got worse at 7 a.m. with a car fire in the express lanes just beyond the Northwest 79th Street exit.

This shut down the express lanes and several of the general purpose lanes, slowing traffic to inchworm speed all the way back to the Golden Glades Interchange.

For an alternate route, use Northwest Seventh Avenue, Miami Avenue or Biscayne Boulevard.